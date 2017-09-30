Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Given a €39.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €39.50 ($47.02) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. equinet AG set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €41.90 ($49.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.16 ($46.61).

Aareal Bank AG (ARL) opened at 35.85 on Thursday. Aareal Bank AG has a 12-month low of €27.79 and a 12-month high of €38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of €2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.71 and its 200 day moving average is €35.59.

About Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties in Europe, North America, and Asia.

