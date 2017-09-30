AA PLC (AA) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Jefferies Group LLC

AA PLC (LON:AA) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 125 ($1.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on AA PLC from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AA PLC to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 175 ($2.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of AA PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 276.88 ($3.72).

Shares of AA PLC (AA) opened at 169.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.96. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. AA PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 147.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 302.60.

In other AA PLC news, insider Martin C. Clarke bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £166,000 ($223,238.30). Insiders purchased 100,239 shares of company stock valued at $16,645,224 over the last quarter.

About AA PLC

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

