$83.58 Million in Sales Expected for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report sales of $83.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.66 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. MGP Ingredients posted sales of $83.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full-year sales of $83.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $341.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $360.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 21.30%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ MGPI) traded up 0.90% on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 187,776 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $53,518.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 167.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 135,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 84,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,568,000 after buying an additional 99,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

