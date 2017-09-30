6,236 Shares in National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Commerce Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 475.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of National Commerce Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCOM. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on National Commerce Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Commerce Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised National Commerce Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Commerce Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) opened at 42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.07. National Commerce Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

In other news, Director Russell H. Iv Vandevelde acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $68,665.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,220.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Commerce Corporation

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

