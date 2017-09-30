40,780 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 164.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) opened at 15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

