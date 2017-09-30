3M Company (MMM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,844,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,309,651,000 after acquiring an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,148,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,358,000 after acquiring an additional 852,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,998,000 after acquiring an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M Company alerts:

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE MMM) opened at 209.90 on Friday. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $163.85 and a 52 week high of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “3M Company (MMM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/3m-company-mmm-shares-sold-by-pinebridge-investments-l-p.html.

In other 3M news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $560,195.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.