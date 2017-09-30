3M Company (MMM) Holdings Held by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC maintained its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 156.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Princeton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.35.

3M Company (NYSE MMM) opened at 209.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $163.85 and a 12-month high of $214.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $295,110.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $1,023,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,112 shares of company stock worth $1,878,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

