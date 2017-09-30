36,861 Shares in Telefonica SA (TEF) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefonica SA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,756,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 667,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica SA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Telefonica SA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica SA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 888,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 164,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telefonica SA by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,762 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica SA in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Telefonica SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonica SA (TEF) opened at 10.79 on Friday. Telefonica SA has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Telefonica SA had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonica SA will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica SA Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

