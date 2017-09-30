36,010 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Purchased by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.96, for a total value of $116,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $436,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,390,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,045. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ EQIX) opened at 446.30 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.55 and a 1-year high of $475.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.18. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $497.00 price objective (up from $485.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.26.

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

