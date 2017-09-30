275,000 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.27% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/275000-shares-in-the-hain-celestial-group-inc-hain-acquired-by-ubs-oconnor-llc.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HAIN) traded up 1.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 1,753,696 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.