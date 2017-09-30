22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) VP Michael Robert Moynihan Sells 50,000 Shares

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) VP Michael Robert Moynihan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 867,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Robert Moynihan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Michael Robert Moynihan sold 29,532 shares of 22nd Century Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $59,064.00.
Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) traded up 1.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,901 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $284.65 million. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 1st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 432,450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 300.9% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 126,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.