18,518 Shares in Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) Purchased by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) traded up 0.77% on Friday, reaching $15.79. 173,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Royce Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund invests primarily in small-cap securities. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes industrials, financials, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, real estate and telecommunication services.

