$184.58 Million in Sales Expected for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to announce $184.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.87 million to $195.30 million. United Insurance Holdings Corp. reported sales of $127.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will report full-year sales of $184.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.84 million to $699.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $803.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $748.65 million to $857.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Insurance Holdings Corp..

UIHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ UIHC) opened at 16.30 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.61.

About United Insurance Holdings Corp.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

