$170.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce sales of $170.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.10 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $170.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.50 million to $683.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $743.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $722.90 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sierra Wireless from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $21.50. 274,088 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 85.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

