11,867 Shares in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,050,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,895,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,229,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,019,000 after purchasing an additional 324,644 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 370,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalGlobe Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/11867-shares-in-digitalglobe-inc-dgi-acquired-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGI. BidaskClub downgraded DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalGlobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI) opened at 35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1036.76 and a beta of 1.01. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.13 million. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.