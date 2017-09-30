11,867 Shares in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,050,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,895,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,229,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,019,000 after purchasing an additional 324,644 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DigitalGlobe by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 370,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DGI. BidaskClub downgraded DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalGlobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.
Shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI) opened at 35.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1036.76 and a beta of 1.01. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.
DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.13 million. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.
About DigitalGlobe
DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.
