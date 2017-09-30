105,660 Shares in Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Tortoise MLP Fund comprises approximately 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE NTG) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 75,518 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. It invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets.

