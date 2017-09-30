10,462 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden Ltd. alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “10,462 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/10462-shares-in-steven-madden-ltd-shoo-purchased-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) opened at 43.30 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.