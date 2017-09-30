10,383 Shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 13,299.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,408,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,889,000 after buying an additional 27,203,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 1,135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,927,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 2,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,704,000 after buying an additional 2,632,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,930,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,262,000 after buying an additional 2,085,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 2,465.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after buying an additional 1,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways Corporation from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways Corporation from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways Corporation from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ JBLU) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 5,214,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.59. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways Corporation had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $118,425.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,957,009.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,860 shares of company stock worth $661,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

