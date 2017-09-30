$0.21 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group Inc alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.69 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.21 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) This Quarter” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/0-21-eps-expected-for-air-transport-services-group-inc-atsg-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ ATSG) traded down 2.21% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 910,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock’s market cap is $1.44 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Baudouin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $175,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.