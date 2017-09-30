-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 212.46% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.89.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) traded down 5.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,491 shares. The firm’s market cap is $250.45 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 7,727,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 407,010 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

