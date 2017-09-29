Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.40% of Zillow Group worth $36,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Z) traded up 3.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 1,523,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.57 billion. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 22,400 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $1,038,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,161,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock worth $11,853,704 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

