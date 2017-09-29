Zayo Group Holdings’ (ZAYO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson restated their neutral rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Pacific Crest reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) traded up 0.88% on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,806 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 0.55. Zayo Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group Holdings news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 101,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $3,085,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,645,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,755,407.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Desgarennes sold 20,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $614,009.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,095,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,116,647.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,572,745 shares of company stock valued at $189,981,158. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

