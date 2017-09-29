Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MLCO) to “Buy”

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Instinet raised shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from $26.00 to $25.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) opened at 23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.86. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Crown Entertainment Limited will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

