Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDWPY) to “Buy”

J D Wetherspoon PLC (NASDAQ:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDWPY) opened at 85.3899 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6812. J D Wetherspoon PLC has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

