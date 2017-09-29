Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heico Corporation (HEI) to “Buy”

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL-based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. HEICO’s customers include a majority of the world’s airlines and airmotives as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide in addition to telecommunications, electronics and medical equipment manufacturers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Heico Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Heico Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Heico Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heico Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heico Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Heico Corporation (HEI) opened at 89.64 on Wednesday. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. Heico Corporation had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico Corporation news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Heico Corporation by 31.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 77,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Heico Corporation during the second quarter worth $563,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heico Corporation by 24.8% during the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Heico Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heico Corporation by 27.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heico Corporation

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

