Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) to Buy

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) opened at 36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) by 376.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) by 7,428.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

