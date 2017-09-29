Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ PLUG) traded down 0.038% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.619. 1,614,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock’s market cap is $588.57 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 486,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,488.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 20,422.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Plug Power by 41.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

