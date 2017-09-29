Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FirstEnergy's have gained higher than the industry in the last three months. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and new generation asset additions have led to its ambitious “Energizing the Future” plan aimed at upgrading and expanding its transmission capabilities. FirstEnergy is also gaining from industrial load growth. The company is working to transform itself into a regulated company by mid of 2018. It has secured regulatory approvals for base rate increase in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ohio which are expected to boost its top line in 2017. However, FirstEnergy’s higher debt/capital ratio compared with peers may further drive up its cost of capital in the rising interest rate environment. High competition in the wholesale and retail electric markets can affect its top line. In addition, stringent regulatory norms, mild weather and intensifying competition are some of the headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.02.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE FE) traded up 1.60% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,964 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.57 billion. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FirstEnergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. FirstEnergy Corporation’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. FirstEnergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 22.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

