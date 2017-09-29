Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Hold

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rollins Inc. provides services to both residential and commercial customers. The four primary services provided are termite and pest control, protective services, lawn care and plantscaping. Orkin Exterminating Company, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary (Orkin), is one of the world’s largest termite and pest control companies. Rollins Protective Services, a division of the Registrant, is a pioneer in developing customized wired and wireless electronic security systems. “

Get Rollins Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Rollins (ROL) opened at 45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Rollins had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-rollins-inc-rol-to-hold.html.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $574,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 909.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.