Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Hold

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) opened at 33.97 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Craig Beam sold 7,939 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $268,100.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,737 shares of company stock valued at $359,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 23,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 37,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC.

