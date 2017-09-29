Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera Corporation alerts:

KYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kyocera Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Kyocera Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Kyocera Corporation (KYO) opened at 61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. Kyocera Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $63.29.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Kyocera Corporation had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts expect that Kyocera Corporation will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kyocera Corporation (KYO) to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-kyocera-corporation-kyo-to-hold.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyocera Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kyocera Corporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyocera Corporation by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kyocera Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kyocera Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kyocera Corporation

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.