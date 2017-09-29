Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.82.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE GOOS) traded up 2.66% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,754 shares. Canada Goose Holdings has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-canada-goose-holdings-inc-goos-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $2,449,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $5,538,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose Holdings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.