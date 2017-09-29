Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose Holdings.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.82.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) traded up 1.33% on Friday, reaching $20.55. 1,220,385 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Canada Goose Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose Holdings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

