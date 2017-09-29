Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InVitae Corp (NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.59 Million

Analysts expect InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) to post sales of $20.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for InVitae Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.65 million and the highest is $23.57 million. InVitae Corp reported sales of $6.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 227.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae Corp will report full year sales of $20.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $74.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $171.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InVitae Corp.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). InVitae Corp had a negative return on equity of 153.27% and a negative net margin of 199.20%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of InVitae Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of InVitae Corp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in InVitae Corp by 24.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in InVitae Corp by 34.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in InVitae Corp during the second quarter valued at $202,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in InVitae Corp by 43.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 174,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InVitae Corp by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter.

InVitae Corp (NVTA) traded up 2.29% on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 244,239 shares. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company’s market capitalization is $408.01 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

