Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $10.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $9.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $10.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 million to $40.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.04 million to $45.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFNW. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) traded down 3.35% on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.36. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Joann E. Lee sold 6,619 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $106,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $421,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

