Zacks: Analysts Set $41.00 Target Price for Luxottica Group SpA (LUXTY)

Luxottica Group SpA (NASDAQ:LUXTY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. Luxottica Group SpA’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luxottica Group SpA an industry rank of 26 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LUXTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Luxottica Group SpA (NASDAQ LUXTY) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,355 shares. Luxottica Group SpA has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49.

Luxottica Group SpA Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products.

