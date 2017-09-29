Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Garrison Capital posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garrison Capital.
Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GARS shares. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garrison Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.
In other Garrison Capital news, CFO Brian S. Chase acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,309.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 68,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ GARS) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 75,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.
About Garrison Capital
Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.
