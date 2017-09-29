YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLV. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR during the second quarter worth $134,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR during the second quarter worth $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care SPDR during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Get Health Care SPDR alerts:

Shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) traded up 0.166% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.385. 2,767,007 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. Health Care SPDR has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc-reduces-position-in-health-care-spdr-xlv.html.

Health Care SPDR Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.