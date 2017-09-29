YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $482,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 1,707,253 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $213.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.25 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

