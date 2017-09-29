YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. The Priceline Group makes up 0.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCLN. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,075.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,942.71.

In other The Priceline Group news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total transaction of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,845.97, for a total transaction of $225,208.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,571.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,080 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.25% on Friday, hitting $1834.32. 153,377 shares of the stock traded hands. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,422.19 and a 12 month high of $2,067.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,873.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,851.42.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.25 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.70 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

