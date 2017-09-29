Yelp Inc. (YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $252,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 551,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.89 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the local business review company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $22,095,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $11,158,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 113.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 714,639 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,264 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 95.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

