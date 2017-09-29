W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 132,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $244,447.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,047 shares in the company, valued at $437,995.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,388,841 shares of company stock worth $2,804,309. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 644,138 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 544,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 78,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE WTI) traded down 12.86% during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 6,653,883 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.41.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.30 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

