Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.24) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG assumed coverage on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,050 ($27.57) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their target price on shares of Wpp Plc from GBX 2,090 ($28.11) to GBX 1,995 ($26.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wpp Plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,830.48 ($24.62).

Wpp Plc (LON WPP) traded up 1.24% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1385.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,357,810 shares. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,345.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,928.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,482.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,625.68. The stock’s market cap is GBX 17.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

In other Wpp Plc news, insider Jacques Aigrain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,439 ($19.35) per share, with a total value of £57,560 ($77,407.21).

Wpp Plc Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

