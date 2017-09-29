Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Windtree Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Windtree Therapeutics Competitors 166 554 1213 16 2.55

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,900.00%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 53.82%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $3.23 million -$28.34 million -0.04 Windtree Therapeutics Competitors $224.58 million $58.11 million -0.97

Windtree Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -588.67% N/A -308.95% Windtree Therapeutics Competitors -858.40% -185.95% -28.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics rivals beat Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

