Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Windstream Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Windstream Holdings reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windstream Holdings will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Windstream Holdings.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Windstream Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIN. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Windstream Holdings from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Windstream Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of Windstream Holdings (WIN) traded down 2.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,772,721 shares. Windstream Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $337.77 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Windstream Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony W. Thomas purchased 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 637,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,901.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Wells purchased 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,739.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 95,381 shares of company stock worth $196,901 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. PineView Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineView Asset Management LP now owns 1,091,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 791,517 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 422,934 shares during the period.

Windstream Holdings Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services.

