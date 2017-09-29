Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Kornit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Kornit Digital Ltd. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/william-blair-analysts-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-kornit-digital-ltd-krnt.html.

Shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ KRNT) opened at 15.05 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The stock’s market cap is $507.71 million.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 255.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.