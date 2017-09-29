WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Receives $68.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $206,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $464,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in WESCO International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) traded down 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,869 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

