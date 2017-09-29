Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in IRHYTHM TECH (IRTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IRHYTHM TECH (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.63% of IRHYTHM TECH worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of IRHYTHM TECH by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IRHYTHM TECH by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IRHYTHM TECH by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRHYTHM TECH during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRHYTHM TECH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRHYTHM TECH (IRTC) opened at 51.76 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. IRHYTHM TECH has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

IRHYTHM TECH (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. IRHYTHM TECH had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IRHYTHM TECH will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 34,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,689.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,628,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,100 shares of company stock worth $11,137,023 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRHYTHM TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IRHYTHM TECH from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IRHYTHM TECH from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IRHYTHM TECH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IRHYTHM TECH Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

