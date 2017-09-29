Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.81 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of American Financial Group worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 25,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $2,606,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,051 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $215,108.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) opened at 103.91 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

