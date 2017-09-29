Wells Fargo & Company Increases Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Price Target to $72.00

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) opened at 65.03 on Wednesday. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Total System Services will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $257,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 220,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $14,064,995.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,200 shares in the company, valued at $20,762,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,503 shares of company stock worth $15,490,969. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Total System Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Total System Services by 122.2% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total System Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

